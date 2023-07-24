Snoop Dogg Credits Martha Stewart For Taking His Career “To Another Level” Amid New Ice Cream Launch

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg says he has mentors Master P and Martha Stewart to thank for helping shape his career outside of Hip-Hop.

Snoop Dogg has been steadily building a diverse empire outside of music, something he credits to his mentors, Master P and Martha Stewart.

After launching a breakfast foods range with the No Limit Records founder, and a new cookbook with E-40, Snoop is taking on the ice cream market with the launch of his new hybrid flavored frozen treats. He announced an upcoming Dr. Bombay range fronted by his Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT avatar.

Snoop Dogg came up with the idea after growing tired of “mixing and matching” ice cream flavors to create the perfect combination. The Cannabis connoisseur admitted the idea was “most definitely” driven by the munchies in a new interview with TMZ Sunday night (July 23). Check it out at the end of the page.

Snoop Dogg Explains Martha Stewart And Master’s P’s Influence On Him

Elsewhere during the conversation, Snoop Dogg explained how his two mentors helped shape his career outside of rap.

“I give two people credit for where I’m at right now,” Snoop Dogg declared. “Master P showed me the business,” he said before adding, “But Martha Stewart showed me how to take it to another level.”

The Death Row Records honcho explained how his best buddy taught him to “diversify my portfolio and vertically integrate all of my businesses.” Snoop Dogg said that while Master P “put me through college,” Martha Stewart “showed me how to excel.”

He said his former Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party co-host gave him the “hands on experience,” to do things “that were considered too big for a rapper.”

Snoop Dogg said his unlikely yet loving relationship with Martha Stewart “unites people of all walks of life” because of how they “genuinely” love and care for one another. Watch the interview below.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Martha Stewart comforted her friend when Snoop was missing his beloved mother.