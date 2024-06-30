Snoop Dogg, Kurupt & Warren G Surprise Khloé Kardashian With 40th Birthday Bash Concert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Video posted to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Stories shows the D-O-Double-G performing classics like “The Next Episode,” “Nuthin’ But a G Thang” and more.

Snoop Dogg, Kurupt and Warren G delivered a surprise performance at Khloé Kardashian’s 40th birthday party on Saturday night (June 29).

The “Khloewood”-themed extravaganza—a nod to Dolly Parton’s “Dollywood”—took place somewhere in Los Angeles, although the specific location wasn’t disclosed. Kourtney Kardashian and husband/blink-192 drummer Travis Barker as well as Kim Kardashian and other members of the famous reality television family were among the many high-profile guests.

Video posted to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Stories shows Snoop Dogg performing classics like “The Next Episode,” “Nuthin’ But a G Thang,” “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted,” Gin & Juice” and “Ain’t No Fun” as dancers hit the stripper pole. At one point, Snoop wishes Khloé Kardashian a happy birthday. Many of the songs were performed in full cowboy getups.

Kim mentioned it in the caption, “Not sure how I’m even awake but finding videos in my phone is the best. Best part is @khloekardashian had no idea @snoopdogg was coming so this made her whole night.”

Snoop Dogg is gearing up for his commentary role at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but his isn’t too concerned about France’s strict weed ban. The weed connoisseur, who’s covering the games for NBC, told TIME recently, “Trust me, I’m a very legal guy. I plan on going out there and doing NBC Olympic work. Being clean as a book, clean as the athletes. They can test me if they want to. I’m going to be out there doing what I’m supposed to be doing to make sure I bring home the gold. Which is me.”

Snoop was asked if he considered weed to be a performance-enhancing drug since Olympians are banned from using it, but he laughed it off, pointing to weed’s impact on his 200-meter run at the 2024 Olympic Trials.

“I just ran a 34.44 in the 200 meters and I was smoking all night,” he said. “So that s### ain’t got nothing to do with helping my time at all. It f##### my time up, if anything. Unless they got some super s### to get you faster. Let me know where it is and I’ll be the first to try.”

Snoop will cover a variety of sports during the 2024 Olympics but is most interested in basketball. The Doggfather told TIME he “wants to roll with” the U.S. men’s basketball team and praised Canadian star Shai-Gilgeous Alexander.

“I think he’s the Snoop Dogg of basketball,” Snoop said regarding SGA. “I love the way he plays, his style. The way he stays focused and gets better every time he gets out on the court. I love his game. I respect it.”

The 2024 Olympics begin in July. Snoop will be a special correspondent for NBC’s Primetime in Paris.