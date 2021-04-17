Snoop Dogg Links With Jamie Foxx To Hunt Vampires In New Thriller “Day Shift”

(AllHipHop News)
West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg has been super busy getting his businessman on.
Tonight (April 17th), Snoop is presiding over the Jake Paul/Ben Askren fight at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta via his Fight Club’s partnership with Triller.
In addition to the Triller partnership and dropping new music with The Isley Brothers, Snoop is taking care of his acting career too.
It was recently announced that Snoop Dogg is starring in a new Netflix-produced movie with Jamie Foxx and Meagan Good called “Day Shift.”
The film will be the directorial debut of American martial artist, action director, actor, and stuntman, JJ Perry, best known for his work as a second unit director and stunt coordinator on movies like “Fast & Furious 9,” “The Fate of the Furious,” and “Bloodshot.”
A vampire thriller, “Day Shift” was written by Tyler Tice and revised by Say Hatten. Foxx will be the lead, appearing as a hard-working dad with a blue-collar job (he’ll be playing a pool cleaner). Like most parents, he is grinding super hard to provide for his 8-year-old daughter…at least that is what he wants us to think.
His real job is tracking down blood-sucking vampires with his crew of international posse of vampire hunters.
There is no word yet on Snoop’s character.
According to his IMDB, the cast is currently filming. It also shows that he has been getting busy this year on the acting tip.
Snoop Dogg has revived his role as the voice of “It” in the untitled Addams Family sequel and will play Professor Dominologist in another film called Domino: Battle of the Bones.
Get it, Uncle Snoop!!!! Get it!!!!