Snoop Dogg Moves Forward With ‘Doggystyle’ Celebration After Saying He’s Done Smoking

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album ‘Doggystyle’ with the help of Amazon Music and Twitch.

Snoop Dogg, who shockingly announced he was quitting smoking, invited fans to join him for a celebration of his debut album on Friday (November 17). The beloved rapper teamed up with Amazon Music to present a live-streaming event for the 30th anniversary of Doggystyle.

“Celebratin tha 30th anniversary of Doggystyle 2night,” he wrote on Instagram. “Live on @amazonmusic twitch channel. Come thru.”

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg planned to commemorate the anniversary with concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. He canceled the shows out of solidarity with the actors and writers’ strikes, which ended in recent months.

Snoop Dogg’s Twitch stream will take place a day after he had the internet buzzing over his decision to stop smoking. Fans still don’t know if he was serious as his November 16 announcement caught the public by surprise.

“After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” he wrote on Instagram. “Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Snoop Dogg’s decision inspired others to give up smoking too. Meek Mill said he would stop after seeing the Doggfather’s post.

“Ima go to Dubai and completely stop smoking,” Meek Mill wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “ima follow snoop, my doctor said I got a lil bit emphysema in a chest if I don’t stop smoking it cuts my lifeline in half, I was addicted to the nicotine and this new weed got too many chemicals and too risky to play with my mental!”

Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle anniversary celebration begins at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the stream on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel.