Snoop Dogg Praises NBA For New Weed Testing Policy; Touts “Health Benefits” To Players 

Snoop Dogg backs the NBA’s agreement on testing for cannabis and said weed could supplement conventional prescription-based medicine.

Snoop Dogg is heaping praise on the NBA after the announcement players will no longer be tested for weed under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The move will end the huge fines and lengthy suspensions the NBA has dished out to players testing positive for weed over the years. Cannabis entrepreneur and advocate Snoop Dogg backed the move during a recent appearance on “Stephen A’s World.”

The West Coast icon hailed the medicinal benefits of cannabis and said it could supplement conventional medicine.

“I thought about the medical side of it,” Snoop Dogg explained to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Jalen Rose. He raised “the health benefits,” suggesting weed “could actually help ease the opioids and the pills that they’ve been given and injections.”

He continued, “I thought about that side and how certain players have been able to have a beautiful life after sports because of the fact that they’ve been able to treat themselves with that.”

Snoop Dogg Says NBA Players Should Be Able To “Heal” Themselves Using Weed

The NBA’s new deal with the National Basketball Players Association reflects many states across America that have relaxed their weed laws. Snoop Dogg also noted the move is in line with other major sporting organizations.

“And now that the NBA is being lenient just like the NHL and just like Major League Baseball, it’s all the same thing. As long as it doesn’t enhance your skills to make you play better or to give you an advantage, you should be able to treat yourself and to heal yourself,” he added.

Watch the clip below.

The man @SnoopDogg preaching about how the NBA no longer testing for WEED can be very beneficial for the players’ health.



#sascast pic.twitter.com/9q1853cwMo — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 12, 2023

Meanwhile, the Laker’s late-season push into the Play-In Tournament had super-fan Snoop Dogg hopeful for a play-off run. He took to Instagram after his beloved team scored a 128-112 victory over the Grizzlies in Game 1.

“The f### y’all say about my Lakers? We in here now, it’s a series. You gotta beat us four m############ times. United Nations over here. We got Asians, white boys, n#####, boy we cold, the Lakers got a cold squad baby. We on it like we want it. Lakers in six.” – Snoop Dogg