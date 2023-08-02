Snoop Dogg Brings “Style & Swag” To Skechers With Signature Collection

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg teamed up with Skechers for a collection of slip-ins and sneakers to kick off their multi-year partnership.

Snoop Dogg added to the long list of products he’s selling with a Skechers collaboration. The Doggfather joined forces with Skechers to produce his own collection of slip-ins and sneakers, which dropped on Tuesday (August 1).

“The excellent team at Skechers took my ideas and my flavor and we created this collection for all walks of life,” Snoop Dogg said. “Step yo shoe game up with my style and swag in every pair—with Skechers you’ll be comfortable wherever you go. Wear them with a suit to a wedding or on the court with shorts, you’ll look fly either way because these shoes are for everyone.”

Snoop Dogg’s first collection includes $100 sneakers and $125 slip-ins. The shoes are available to purchase at the Skechers website and retail stores.

Skechers and Snoop Dogg dropped the collection months after he appeared in the brand’s Super Bowl commercial. Skechers president Michael Greenberg said the two were already working on the shoe collection prior to the ad.

Snoop Dogg agreed to a multi-year partnership with Skechers. More designs will be released later this year. The next drop is a limited-edition capsule featuring his NFT character Dr. Bombay, which became the face of his new ice cream brand.