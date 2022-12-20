Snoop Dogg Overwhelmingly Wins Poll To Replace Elon Musk As Twitter CEO

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It’s official: MILLIONS of people want Snoop Dogg to take over as the new CEO of Twitter if Elon Musk steps down!

Snoop Dogg recently gained widespread support on Twitter when he ran a poll asking if he should become the new boss of the platform.

The poll came after Elon Musk, the current head of Twitter, asked his followers if he should “step down” following controversies related to the site’s moderation policies and banning journalists.

The embattled technology mogul, 51, promised he would abide by the results of the vote – which resulted in a comfortable majority of 57.5 percent of the 17.5 million voting for Musk to resign.

In response, Snoop asked his own followers if he should run Twitter.

Should I run Twitter ? — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 19, 2022

The response was overwhelmingly positive, with over 80% of the more than 2.6 million votes saying they wanted Snoop to take control of the site.

Snoop Dogg is one of the most successful business moguls hip-hop has produced. He recently purchased Death Row Records, has a massive investment in Reddit, is pushing his own cereal with Master P., has a forthcoming line of hot dogs, and has raised $100 million for his Casa Verde Capital cannabis fund.

Elon Musk has not commented on the results of either poll, but he did tweet, “Those who want power are the ones who least deserve it,” although it was unclear if he was talking about Snoop Dogg or referencing his latest dump of “The Twitter Files.”