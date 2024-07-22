Soulja Boy Catches Big Break In Jane Doe’s Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend identified herself as Jane Doe in a lawsuit accusing him of abuse, which allegedly caused her miscarriage.

Soulja Boy avoided paying a $10 million judgment to a former girlfriend who sued him for assault, sexual battery and infliction of emotional distress. According to court documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, a judge decided to toss a default judgment if the rapper appeared for a deposition by the end of the month.

A woman identified as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Soulja Boy in 2021. She accused him of years of abuse and blamed him for her miscarriage. Jane Doe said the rapper punched her in the face and chest “until she could no longer stand on her feet” in 2015. The incident allegedly resulted in her loss of pregnancy.

Soulja Boy denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer argued he wasn’t responsible for the woman’s miscarriage.

“With respect to all causes of action, Defendant alleges that the willful, intentional, deliberate, malicious and fraudulent conduct of others was/were responsible for and proximately contributed to the damages alleged to have been sustained, if any such damages were sustained, the fact of which is expressly denied, and that such conduct constitutes a bar to Plaintiff’s recovery hereunder,” the attorney wrote.

Jane Doe requested $10 million in damages. She claimed Soulja Boy never sat for a deposition and failed to respond to her lawsuit. A judge granted her a default judgment but changed course after Soulja Boy agreed to sit for a deposition.

Soulja Boy faced lawsuits from another ex-girlfriend, Kayla Myers, and a separate Jane Doe who worked for him as a personal assistant. Myers successfully sued her former boyfriend for abuse. A jury awarded her six figures in damages in 2023.

The second Jane Doe filed her lawsuit in 2021. She accused Soulja Boy of rape and other acts of violence.

Earlier this month, Soulja Boy filed a lawsuit of his own when sued vlogger Tasha K for defamation. He sought $16 million in damages.