Tasha K Taunts Soulja Boy After He Sues Her For Defamation

Soulja Boy filed a defamation lawsuit against Tasha K for spreading a rumor about him having sex with a man known as William the Baddest.

Tasha K seemed unfazed by Soulja Boy’s defamation lawsuit on Thursday (July 18). The infamous vlogger invited process servers to deliver Soulja Boy’s legal documents to her shows in Boston and New York.

“PSA,” she wrote on Instagram. “Process Servers can meet me in BOSTON on Saturday July 20 or in New York City on July 21st! I will be performing at The City Wineries. My wine, gossip & comedy shows start promptly at 7:30pm est. Be sure to purchase a ticket process server and I will make sure that my security team lets you through to serve me without any hassle. My lawyers are also in New York and will be attending my New York Show as well if u have any problems getting to me!”

Soulja Boy sued Tasha for $16 million over a May 2024 interview in which William the Baddest claimed to have a sexual past with the rapper. Soulja Boy denied the man’s claims.

“On my soul, on everything I love, that dude is lying,” he said. “I could die right now today. God strike me down. I put it on my life.”

Soulja Boy’s lawyers filed his lawsuit against Tasha K and William the Baddest in Los Angeles court on Tuesday (July 16).

“Plaintiff has suffered actual reputational and professional harm as a result of defendants maliciously targeting plaintiff and seeking to sabotage his career, redefining his character as a man who is not straight, a fraud and dishonest person in the entertainment industry, as a public figure, which is not true,” the lawsuit contended.

Soulja Boy added his name to the list of celebrities who sued Tasha K for her rumormongering. Cardi B won roughly $4 million in a defamation lawsuit against Tasha K in 2022. Comedian Kevin Hart and disgraced singer R. Kelly sued the vlogger in 2023.