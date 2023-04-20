Soulja Boy Celebrates Twitch Lifting Ban On Him

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy threatened to sue Twitch after the Amazon-owned streaming platform banned him in December 2021.

Twitch allowed Soulja Boy to return to the popular streaming platform on Thursday (April 20).

Soulja Boy regained access to his Twitch account after being banned for well over a year. The 32-year-old rapper reacted to his ban ending in a Twitter post.

“I’m back,” he wrote along with several emojis.

Twitch briefly suspended Soulja Boy before banning him in December 2021. He threatened to sue the Amazon-owned streaming service if the ban wasn’t lifted.

“If y’all don’t give me my account back I’m taking y’all to court @Twitch @TwitchSupport,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Soulja Boy suggested Twitch was racist for banning him. He encouraged other users to boycott the platform.

“I need the best lawyer money can buy dm me I got millions,” he wrote in another since-deleted tweet. “I wanna sue twitch I feel like they racist they ban me without no explanation I will not stand for this.”

A day later, Soulja Boy apologized for calling out Twitch.

“Just spoke with Twitch I would like to send an apology to the entire staff and community,” he wrote. “It’s their decision, let’s just see what happens. Thanks for your support.”

Twitch didn’t disclose why it lifted the ban.