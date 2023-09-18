Soulja Boy Reacts To Getting Clowned For His Chain Breaking Onstage

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The outspoken celebrity has a few words for Adam22’s outlet.

Once again, Soulja Boy is the subject of viral content. The 33-year-old entertainer became the collective internet’s latest punching bag after footage of an onstage mishap made the rounds online.

While performing his “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” single during a recent show, a pendant appears to fall from Soulja Boy’s chain. Video of the moment ignited jokes, memes, and disses on social media.

No Jumper‘s X account shared the footage on September 16. A caption for the Adam22-led outlet’s post read, “Soulja Boy’s chain fell apart while he was performing at his concert 😳.”

SB then specifically took aim at No Jumper. The iSouljaBoyTellem album creator also addressed anyone online clowning his jewelry trouble during his performance.

Soulja Boy’s chain fell apart while he was performing at his concert 😳 pic.twitter.com/yQgZzMDXtx — No Jumper (@nojumper) September 16, 2023

“No Jumper, if you don’t shut your b#### ass up, n####, and stop posting me on your f###### blog with this random s###,” said Soulja Boy into the camera.

The Chicago-born, Atlanta-bred rhymer also added, “I had on tennis chains, n####. I had on too many chains, first of all, I had on tennis chains. This m############ chain is too heavy for this link.”

In addition to Soulja Boy, other Hip Hop figures have called out Adam22 and No Jumper for their media coverage. Joe Budden blasted his fellow podcaster last year. Latto called out the No Jumper founder in February.