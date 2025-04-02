Soulja Boy Denies Explosive Rape Allegations During Civil Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy has taken the stand in his civil trial after being accused of abusing his alleged former assistant.

Soulja Boy denied rape allegations in a Los Angeles courtroom this week as he took the stand in a civil trial, telling jurors he “never” raped the woman accusing him of years of abuse during her time as his personal assistant.

The Atlanta rapper, born DeAndre Cortez Way, acknowledged a sexual encounter with the plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, during a police raid at his home in February 2019 but insisted the interaction was consensual, per Rolling Stone.

“I asked her if she wanted to have sex, and she was engaged in it,” he testified. “She didn’t push me away or say stop, nothing like that.”

His legal team, led by attorney Rickey Ivie, argued the relationship was consensual and claimed the woman’s accusations lacked credible proof.

When asked if he ever “Hit the plaintiff in the mouth, bust her lip, and force her to give you oral sex?” Soulja Boy responded, “Of course not, and that’s a disgusting allegation.” He added, “It sounds crazy to me. I did not do that.”

Jane Doe’s Claims Against Soulja Boy

Jane Doe alleges Soulja Boy subjected her to repeated physical and sexual abuse while she worked as his assistant from late 2018 to 2020. She claims she was raped multiple times, including during the 2019 police raid and again in October 2020 when she returned to collect her belongings.

She also accuses the rapper of locking her in a room for three days without food or water after she attempted to quit in 2019.

According to her testimony, he took her driver’s license, threatened her with firearms and isolated her at his Malibu rental property.

In addition to the sexual assault claims, she says she was never paid for her work despite being promised $500 a week. Her responsibilities allegedly included cooking, cleaning, driving and being on call nearly around the clock.

Jane Doe also testified that Soulja Boy sent her unsolicited explicit images within the first month of employment and physically assaulted her on several occasions.

She said he punched her in the head at least ten times, kicked her and spat on her. After one alleged assault in February 2019, she claimed he handed her $1,000 as a remorse payment.

She further alleged he made threats against her life, once saying, “I should have killed you,” and warned he would send shooters to harm her family if she left him.

Despite the alleged abuse, she said she stayed due to his repeated apologies and promises to change.

Prosecutors in Ventura County declined to file criminal charges in 2021, citing insufficient evidence to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.

In her lawsuit, Doe alleges Soulja Boy subjected her to sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, emotional distress, unpaid overtime, and a hostile work environment.

The civil trial is ongoing in Los Angeles Superior Court.