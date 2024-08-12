Soulja Boy Mercilessly Taunts Blueface & Chrisean Rock Over Jail Time 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy had no sympathy for Blueface or Chrisean Rock amid the news the “Thotiana” rapper was sentenced to four years in prison.

The sentence came as a shock to his parents, who had recently promised Blueface would be home soon. His father tearfully announced the news in a brief yet highly emotional update.

“Y’all can probably tell the results by the way I look,” he said while wiping away tears. “Stay strong son.”

However, Soulja Boy remained unmoved and continued taunting Blueface. The pair feuded online before Blueface was locked up, and the “Crank That” hitmaker has been on his case ever since.

He quote-tweeted Blueface’s father’s emotional post alongside multiple crying-with-laughter emojis.

It wasn’t just Blueface on the receiving end of Soulja Boy’s taunts. Last week, Soulja Boy had the same response to a viral mugshot of Chrisean Rock, the mother of Blueface’s young son.

Soulja Boy reacts to Chrisean Rock’s new mugshot pic.twitter.com/ktM3WHcuQO — HBMtv (@HBM__tv) August 9, 2024

Chrisean Rock is also facing multiple years behind bars and could be hit with eight years. She was recently charged with failure to have a tax stamp affixed on control dangerous substances (CDS) and possession of CDS with the intent to distribute. Each charge carries a potential four-year sentence.

Although Blueface received a four-year sentence, he could be home much sooner. His manager, Wack 100, expects he will be home within a year.

“He got four years, 400-something days off,” Wack said. “Comes down to three years, he go to state… he’ll be home in nine to 10 months.”