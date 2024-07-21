Soulja Boy Quotes 50 Cent To Demand $16M From Tasha K: “I Need My Money Before My Birthday” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy took a leaf out of 50 Cent’s book after suing Tasha K and reality TV star William The Baddest over affair allegations.

Soulja Boy is hitting back at Tasha K after her unbothered response to him suing the vlogger and reality TV star, William The Baddest, over claims of a gay affair.

The “Crank That” hitmaker went on an expletive-laced rant, dropping homophobic slurs after the vlogger invited process servers to deliver his legal documents to her upcoming shows.

On Friday (July 19), Soulja Boy took to Instagram Live to demand the $16 million in damages he’s seeking.

“Run me my $16 million, gay ass n####,” he said after bashing William The Baddest. He then turned to Tasha K, referencing her legal defeat to Cardi B, who won a nearly $4 million defamation verdict against her. “Tasha K, run me my money too, b####,” he added. “You owe Cardi B all this money, now you owe Big Draco, run me my muthafuckin’ money.”

He continued to deny William’s claims they had a sexual relationship. “Stop playing me, all I f### is bad beautiful b######,” he insisted. “And for all y’all out there that believe that n####, f### y’all too. Y’all n##### lame as hell.”

Soulja then paraphrased an infamous 50 Cent quote, telling Tasha K and the reality TV star to pay up before he turns 34 later this month.

“My birthday coming up, I need my money before my birthday,” he stated. I’m on some 50 Cent s###, I need my money.”

Soulja Boy had some strong words for William The Baddest and Tasha K!🤯 pic.twitter.com/hxMZaiAQCj — DREE LEGEND🇨🇦🇨🇩 (@DreeLegend) July 20, 2024

Tasha K Responds To Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy reportedly filed his lawsuit in response to claims made on the “Unwine With Tasha K” podcast back in May. He is suing for defamation, among other things, and is seeking more than $16 million in damages.

In response, Tasha K told Soulja Boy where his process servers can find her to deliver the legal docs. “My lawyers are also in New York and will be attending my New York Show,” she wrote on Instagram. “If u have any problems getting to me!”