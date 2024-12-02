Soulja Boy Taunts Drake & Plies Over Recent Legal Action 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy fired a shot at Drake’s recent legal filings while going off on Plies over his copyright infringement lawsuit.

Soulja Boy is roasting Plies over his recent lawsuit that claimed multiple artists, including Big Draco, jacked beat from his 2008 song “Me & My Goons.”

The lawsuit alleges that Soulja Boy’s “Pretty Boy Swag” infringes on the copyright of “Me & My Goons” and accuses GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cardi B of similar infringement with their hit song “Wanna Be.”

On Sunday (December 1), Soulja Boy hopped on Instagram Live to taunt Plies in a braggadocious video.

“I got rap n##### suing me,” he exclaimed before adding, “Plies ain’t got s### on me.”

He then went on to mock Plies, imitating the Florida rapper’s accent and his new song, “This Ain’t Normal.”

It appears Soulja caught wind of Plies’ recent promo for the single, released November 22.

“None of this s### normal,” Plies declared while showing off his drip.

“N##### what? Sit your ass down somewhere, you crazy man. You right, this s### ain’t normal,” Soulja Boy said, flashing the camera on a case filled with stacks of cash.

“This s### irregular,” he added while flexing piles of cash and expensive jewelry.

Drake also got a mention, as Soulja Boy recalled his viral 2019 Breakfast Club interview reacting to the Toronto rapper’s recent legal filings.

“Draaake?” he added. I know that n##### Drake ain’t out here suing n#####. Ain’t no way. I told y’all, you see the n#### Plies start suing a n####…”

Soulja Boy Calls Plies A Snitch

Last month Soulja Boy went off on Plies, calling him a “snitch” and insisting he didn’t sample the song.

“That beat is all original music. You only could sue somebody if they sample your song and don’t get it cleared. That is not a sample, bro… [The songs] don’t sound nothing alike,” he stated. “That’s some police s###. You trying to sue a n####? I thought you was gangsta. I thought you was a goon… You gonna go snitch to the white man: ‘He stole my beat!’ Police-ass n####, you a snitch.”