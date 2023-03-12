Souls Of Mischief Provides Update On Stolen ’93 Til Infinity Tour Jacket After Exposing Thief

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Souls of Mischief can breath a sigh of relief. Last week, the legendary Bay Area Hip-Hop group revealed someone had swiped one of their tour jackets. The incident happened on Friday (March 10) as they were performing at The Jazz Cafe in London. Tajai, Phesto, Opio and A-Plus immediately put the thief on blast, threatening to expose the surveillance footage of him/her in the act.

Sure enough, they did but with the person’s face mostly obscured. It looks like the Instagram tactic worked, and the group got the jacket back. Souls of Mischief took to Instagram on Saturday (March 11) and shared the good news with their followers.

“Thank you @thejazzcafe for retrieving our jacket!” the caption read. “Without you this was not possible! Thank you London for another incredible night and having our back!”

Many of Souls of Mischief’s friends and peers celebrated in the comment section, including Peanut Butter Wolf, DJ Rhettmatic and Shortkut.

Souls of Mischief can now continue their 93-date tour in honor of the 30th anniversary of their seminal album, 93 Til Infinity. The run makes a brief stop in Falmouth, U.K. on Sunday (March 12) before heading back to London on Monday (March 13). From there, the foursome heads to the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Finland, Denmark and Norway. Souls of Mischief finally returns to the states on May 27 after a few weeks off. It wraps up at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado on September 17.