South African Rapper AKA: Officials Identify Gun & Vehicles Connected To His Murder

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Officers say they are possibly close to bringing in suspects to the rapper’s murder.

Law enforcement has received a break in the South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ murder. On Wednesday (September) 6, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said during a press briefing that his department had located the gun used in his killing.

“We have identified a couple of vehicles that were used,” he said. “Some of the vehicles were used as getaway [vehicles]. Some were used as spotters. Some may have been used by people after the fact. We’ve identified at least one firearm that has been used and positively identified to have shot and killed Mr. Forbes on that evening.”

Police say they have identified the gun used to kill AKA, according to Commissioner Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi police have also positively identified the getaway car used.



🎥@Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/bntodMXVbL — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) September 6, 2023

According to Times Live, the gun was located by law enforcement in May and allegedly belonged to an Umlazi man in his early 20s. Ballistics were reportedly run on the weapon and then linked to AKA’s killing.

AllHipHop.com reported on AKA’s death in February. He died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds outside a restaurant in Durban. Another person was killed the same day, celebrity chef Tebello Tibz Motsoane.

The commissioner said they’ve also identified a few individuals connected to the fatal shooting. He said after a discussion with the NPA, his team might start working on bringing people in.