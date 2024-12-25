Southwest T Joins Rick Ross On Stage In Detroit For “B.M.F” Performance 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross invited Southwest T to the stage in Detroit after the B.M.F. co-founder was granted clemency by President Biden.

Terry “Southwest T” Flenory partied onstage in Detroit with Rick Ross in his first appearance since President Joe Biden commuted his sentence.

The co-founder of the city’s notorious Black Mafia Family was one of more than 1,500 people granted clemency by President Biden as part of a broader effort to pardon those released from prison and moved to home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday night (December 23), Rick Ross called Southwest T up on stage at the Wild N’ Out show in Detroit. The former drug kingpin rapped along as Ross performed his hit song “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast),” which references Southwest T’s Brother Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory.

Southwest T and Big Meech were sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2008 for their roles in running a money laundering and drug trafficking international drug trafficking operation.

However, Southwest T was released to home confinement in May 2020. He was granted compassionate release due to ill health and the risks posed by COVID-19 in prisons.

Meanwhile, Big Meech served out his sentence and was released to a halfway house in October.

Southwest T announced the good news about his commuted sentence on Instagram earlier this week. He shared a video of him having his ankle monitor removed alongside a copy of his pardon.

“Now It’s official!” he revealed in the caption. “It’s been a journey, but prayer and unwavering faith beyond mere human comprehension got us to this point. Never once acted in my own ability nor doing anything to anyone to help myself. So the gloves are off, the gag orders are up and all the naysayers have to suck it up.#godisgood.”