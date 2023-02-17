Spike Lee On Beyoncé Grammys Album Of The Year Loss “It’s Straight-Up Shenanigans” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Spike Lee addresses Beyoncé missing out on Grammys Album Of The Year, despite four nominations: “straight-up bullsh*t.”

Spike Lee has weighed in on the discussion surrounding Beyoncé missing out on Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys.

The Renaissance creator was a fan favorite to win the coveted award for her seventh studio LP, her fourth time being nominated in the category. However, the British singer Harry Styles earned the victory on the night for his chart-topping offering, Harry’s House. Some unhappy BeyHive members took to rudely heckling the former One Direction member during his acceptance speech.

During a recent interview, famed director Spike Lee shared his disbelief that Beyoncé has never won the coveted award, despite being in the running four times. In 2017 Adele scooped the trophy for Lemonade, while Bey’s self-titled album was beaten by Beck in 2015. Her first nomination came in 2010 with I Am… Sasha Fierce but she lost out to Taylor Swift’s Fearless.

According to the iconic filmmaker, “That’s some straight-up b#######.”

“I’m not the male president of the Bey Hive, but I love and support Beyoncé,” Spike Lee told The Guardian. “Her album is amazing. I know she’s won multiple Grammys, but four times nominated for album of the year and she’s lost every time? No disrespect to those artists like Adele or Harry Styles who won. It’s not their fault, but that’s some straight-up b#######.”

Spike Lee Questions If Black Artists Should Seek “White Validation”

Spike Lee said “great Black artists” are historically snubbed and questioned whether such artists should “seek white validation.”

“There’s a history of great Black artists who come up for these awards and don’t win,” Lee stated. “We all know their work is great because art speaks for itself. But then it always comes down to this tricky territory of validation. Do Black artists say: ‘F### it’ – or seek white validation and chase awards?”

While Beyoncé lost out on best album, she did scoop four other awards. The win took her Grammy career total to 32, making her the most decorated artist in Grammy history.

“I just want to give a shoutout to my sister Beyoncé,” Spike Lee added. “We know what the deal is. It’s straight-up shenanigans, skulduggery, subterfuge. Or as the British say: it’s some poppycock!”