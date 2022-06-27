SpotemGottem Eludes Cops On Jet Ski Before Latest Arrest

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

SpotemGottem was charged with reckless operation of a boat along with fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer.

SpotemGottem found himself behind bars again on Sunday (June 26).

According to multiple reports, police arrested SpotemGottem after he led them on a chase while operating a jet ski. The 20-year-old rapper allegedly fled when an officer tried to stop him for recklessly driving around boats near Miami Marine Stadium.

SpotemGottem, whose real name is Nehemiah Harden, was charged with reckless operation of a boat as well as fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer.

The bond for each charge was only $1, but SpotemGottem will stay in jail through Monday night (June 27). The Geffen Records artist was already out on bond for charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“Because he has two felony bonds, he’s going to see the judge tomorrow,” a spokesperson told the Miami Herald. “So, he’ll be with us tonight.”

SpotemGottem is no stranger to running afoul of the law. But he also faced life-threatening danger as the victim of a 2021 drive-by shooting. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the incident but managed to recover from his injuries.

The Florida native is best known for his breakthrough single “Beat Box.” The track peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.