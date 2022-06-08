Stefflon Don Drops New Song With Masicka After Teasing Burna Boy Diss Track 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Stefflon Don trolled her fans, teasing a Burna boy diss track following speculation that her took a shot at her on his “Last Last” single.

Stefflon Don just dropped another banger linking up with Jamaican Dancehall artist Masicka, taken from his 2021 project 438, “Moments.”

The pair both put on a sensual show with suggestive and explicit lyrics. The Jamaican-British singer looks sensational as she croons in patois during her verse. Check it out below.

Stefflon Don recently shared her sorrow following the death of former collaborator Punjabi rapper turned Politician Sidhu Moose Wala. He was shot and killed in India on May 29.

She later took to Twitter to reflect on her future and her desire to pay it forward.

“I thank God every day for making me the woman I am,” she wrote. “All I do is work, take care of my family, keep it real with anyone that comes my way and give back to people in need. My true dream is to help as many people as I can before my time is up.”

Last month, Stefflon Don announced a new song and alluded to it being a diss at ex-boyfriend Nigerian artist Burna Boy. Many thought the self-styled African Giant’s latest single, “Last Last,” was directed at Stefflon Don and that she was returning fire.

“First of all,’” she penned, noting the song’s title before adding, “my side of the story.”

This is you guys 😭 I hope yall got yall popcorn ready. Dem dead



5pm Uk time let’s go!!!!

Link will be in bio #FirstOfAll … #StefflonDon pic.twitter.com/H5FzORLZjF — 1DON (@stefflondon) May 27, 2022

However, once she dropped the track, it became clear she was trolling. Stefflon Don just wants fans to “MYB (mind your business).”

“So I just wanted to gather everybody here today to say it is now time to mind your business,” she said in the song’s intro.

However, while the TikTok reaction videos remain up, the London rapper’s version was met with copyright restrictions. The track has since been removed from YouTube due to a copyright claim by Universal Music Group; the publisher of Burna Boy’s music.

Nonetheless, Stefflon Don fans should soon have some new music to look forward to. As reported by AllHipHop.com, she announced her highly anticipated debut album arrives this year.

Masicka – Moments ft. Stefflon Don