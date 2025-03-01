Stefon Diggs Alleges Reality Star Tried To Extort Millions—Files Lawsuit 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stefon Diggs has filed a $1 million lawsuit against reality star Mulan Hernandez following a heated altercation at his apartment.

NFL star Stefon Diggs has filed a lawsuit against reality TV personality Mulan Hernandez (real name Mia Jones) and her friend Brianna “Brii” Mack, seeking up to $1 million in damages.

Filed in Harris County, Texas, the lawsuit accuses Jones of assault, extortion, trespassing, and destruction of property following an alleged incident at Diggs’ apartment on June 7, 2024, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The Houston Texans wide receiver claims Jones punched him in the chest, threatened his career, and destroyed his $130,000 watch, a PC gaming system, and his phone—throwing the latter into the toilet. He also alleges she refused to leave.

According to the lawsuit, Jones allegedly warned, “You won’t be playing this year,” and on multiple occasions, threatened him with weapons, including a firearm.

Diggs, who was recently linked to Cardi B and Yung Miami, further accuses Jones and Mack of attempting to extort millions from him by threatening to “go public and ruin his career” unless he paid them.

His attorney, Kent Schaffer, dismissed the claims against Diggs, stating that Jones sought financial gain from a brief, casual relationship. Schaffer added that young athletes often face similar situations, and Diggs had tried to avoid “drama.”

Jones, meanwhile, sought medical treatment on June 7, claiming she had slipped on a wet kitchen floor but had not lost consciousness. A CT scan reportedly came back negative. However, a week later, on June 14, she told doctors she had been “punched in the back of the head.”

The lawsuit also accuses Jones and Mack of intentional infliction of emotional distress and conspiracy.

Jones Slams “Clickbait” Lawsuit

Jones responded on social media, calling the lawsuit “clickbait” and alleging that Diggs assaulted her. She claimed she suffered a concussion, received medication “requested” by Diggs’ medical team, and shared a medical report dated June 7, 2024, as evidence.

“This is clearly an attempt to get ahead of the truth that is to come,” she wrote. “I WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED NOR SILENCED. Reliving this moment is very traumatic for me, especially during my healing process. Domestic violence is something I do not wish on anyone, and everything done in the dark will come to light.”