Was Cardi B Doing Post-Valentine’s Day Walk Of Shame With Stefon Diggs?

Cardi B and NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs continue to spark romance rumors after the two were spotted at a Miami hotel early Saturday morning (February 15).

In video obtained by TMZ, the couple returned to the hotel around 1:54 am local time, presumably after spending Valentine’s Day together. Cardi is dressed in a form-fitting dress while Diggs is sporting all red, and she appears to be a little off balance. For a minute, it looks like she’s looking for something she possibly dropped in the car, but it’s unclear what is being said.

The clip comes days after they were spotted at New York City nightclub. Not long after the chatter started on social media, Cardi’s estranged husband, Offset, began firing off venomous tweets aimed at the mother of his children.

In a series of since-deleted posts, the Migos rapper once again accused Cardi B of cheating and suggested at least one of their three children doesn’t belong to him.

“We sharing,” he began. “Blood test. Butch been cheating since 2019. I ain’t tell when u did [rat emoji]. Tommy n Sammy. My new b#### badder. Had u last week by the way.”

Fans quickly suggested Offset was envious of her latest single, “Toot It Up” with Pardison Fontaine, while others simply assumed he’s another “bitter baby daddy” and bothered by the photos of her with Diggs floating around the internet.

In September 2024, shortly after announcing she’d filed for divorce, Cardi opened about what led to the split in a livestream.

“I’m too much woman for you. … And I’ve always been too good for you. Nothing surprises me anymore. You’ve done it all, so I don’t care. Thank you for my kids, though. All three of them, I don’t regret none of them. But I regret you. I don’t regret my kids; you’re a good daddy. You’re all right.”

Offset and Cardi B’s split has been anything but amicable. Since initially announcing the breakup in August 2024, they regularly argue on social media, allowing fans a look into their toxic relationship.

By all appearances, it seems Cardi has finally moved on.