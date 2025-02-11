Cardi B Reveals Her Uncle Was Deported While Detailing President Trump Super Bowl LIX Disgust

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B has revealed the surprising reason why Donald Trump has descended further into the depths of her you-know-what list.

The New York-bred rapper’s latest livestream took an unexpected turn as she launched into a fiery rant about Trump attending Super Bowl LIX—and somehow managed to tie in her uncle’s deportation. According to Cardi, Trump, who became the first sitting president to attend the event, the heightened security surrounding the event due to his presence is at the nexus of her reignited frustrations with the president.

“I’m so mad today because you know Donald Trump was at the Super Bowl, and the Secret Service was not playing to get in that stadium,” Cardi B complained.

Cardi proceeded to prove her vendetta against the president was justified as she displayed her damaged pair of Christian Louboutin designer shoe she claimed was ruined because of delays caused by Trump’s Secret Service security detail.

“Look at my shoe,” she said. “Sh*t cost me three bands. Now I like him lesser because you ain’t have to go to no damn Super Bowl and f*cked up my shoe.”

As if the ruined footwear wasn’t enough, Cardi abruptly dropped a bombshell about a family crisis, which she also appeared to directly link Trump to as the cause.

“Now he’s gonna have to… well, he definitely ain’t gonna do that,” she said, before demanding, “Bring my uncle, grab my uncle to come back because my uncle got deported.”

Cardi B, who is of Afro-Latina decent, is among the many American’s who are being affected by Trump’s mass deportation efforts. According to the Latin Times, in late January nearly 2,500 arrests were reported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Reportedly, 1,000 of those arrests occurred on January 26, less than a week after Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States.

