Many say that by blindly suggesting Will is a victim or a “wounded lamb,” suggest that he is emasculating the star.

Stephen A. Smith is the latest person to weigh in on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage … albeit admittedly knowing nothing about their choice to be life partners and the nuances that the two of them have established for themselves.

In a rant posted by 50 Cent, the ESPN talking head said that Pinkett Smith’s book tour for her new book “Worthy” continues to emasculate the Oscar winner.

“Let’s talk about the role of a wife, at least from the perspective of just sparing him,” he said, after saying her moves are “F##ked Up.”

“I’m not getting in the right or wrong. It’s none of my business. I don’t know that about the marriage … don’t want to know,” Smith said. “But I know that it is uncomfortable and grotesquely unfair to emasculate your husband publicly … He’s Will Smith. How much smaller do you wanna make him?”

Stephen A. Smith is referencing Pinkett Smith’s revelation to the world that the two have been separated since 2016— four years before her former lover August Alsina went public about their relationship— and the couple’s decision to stay married and not get a divorce.

An ill-informed Stephen A. Smith asserted that Pinkett Smith won’t give her husband a divorce simply because she might be in it for the money.

“Get a divorce. Give up the money. Gotta prenup? Don’t take anything from him. You got skills. You got a career. It ain’t his… but how much do you need? Anything to get this to stop,” he said in defense of a man who apparently says he divorce is not an option.

In a recently resurfaced clip from 2007, nine years before their separation and 13 years before the Alsina issue, Will Smith seems to have set the tone of their marriage.

“It’s my responsibility to make me happy and it’s her responsibility to make her happy and then we’re gonna come together and build on that happiness,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Fast forward to his 2021 promotional tour for his book, “Will,” he talked in “uncomfortable and grotesque” detail about the many times he cheated on Jada as well as his ex-wife and his dreams of having romantic relationships with people in her circle, like fellow actress Halle Berry and ballet dancer Misty Copeland.

“Anything that I need to make myself happy, I will present that to my wife… that I need that to be happy,” the West Philadelphia native said. “Divorce is not an option. We’re going to be together, so we’re going to figure out how to be happy.”

One fan tweeted, “People who crucify Jada for speaking publicly when Will has BEEN talking about their relationship publicly are definitely on BS. Stop trying to paint Will to be a wounded lamb & Jada a wolf. They clearly have an agreement in their marriage.”

People who crucify Jada for speaking publicly when Will has BEEN talking about their relationship publicly are definitely on BS. Stop trying to paint Will to be a wounded lamb & Jada a wolf. They clearly have an agreement in their marriage

Both books, “Will” and “Worthy,” address their extramarital relationships, but they do not delve into the reasons behind the disproportionate demonization of the “Low Down Dirty Shame” star when compared to her husband. This is particularly intriguing, considering she did not publicly disclose her involvement with the “Nunya” recording artist, who revealed the relationship as a promotional stunt for his album.

It’s also worth noting that a year earlier, the jilted lover had attempted to expose Jada Pinkett Smith through a video release.

As AllHipHop.com reported, Will and Jada PInkett Smith two have not been in a romantic relationship in years and did not refer to each other as wife and husband. Their separation or relationships with others, based on the couple’s statements, has nothing to do with their sexual compatibility.

The structure of their relationship does not seem to be an issue for Will Smith, who said he and Pinkett Smith defined their relationship, not the world.

Will Smith seems to be proud of her and says that had he known some of the details in the book 30 years ago, he would have “hugged her more.”