Steve Lacy Responds To Viral Clip Of Him Throwing A Fan’s Camera

R&B vocalist #SteveLacy says he doesn’t owe anyone an apology.

Steve Lacy is having a mainstream breakout year. His “Bad Habit” single peaked at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. That newfound fame comes with more public scrutiny.

This week saw Steve Lacy’s name trending on social media after a video of the singer/songwriter at his October 24 show went viral. A concertgoer inside Orpheum Theater allegedly threw a camera at Lacy while he was performing.

The Gemini Rights album creator reacted to the person’s actions by taking someone in the front row’s camera and throwing it across the stage. According to reports, Lacy then ended the New Orleans concert early by walking off.

As fans and critics on social media debated whether Steve Lacy overreacted, the performer did not engage in the conversation at first. However, the longtime guitarist for the R&B band known as The Internet did eventually issue a response on Instagram.

Steve Lacy Says He Doesn’t Owe Anyone An Apology

“My shows [have] been fun as hell! Shoutout to the people not throwing disposable cameras at me and just coming to catch a vibe and connect :),” wrote Lacy. “I had a really good time in NOLA last night. I hate that the beauty of the connection I have with so many people in the crowd gets lost when something negative happens.”

He continued, “I don’t believe I owe anyone an apology- maybe I could’ve reacted better? Sure. Always. I’m a student of life. But I’m a real person with real feelings and real reactions. I’m not a product or a robot. I am human. I will continue to give my all at these shows. please come with respect for [yourself] and others please thank you love u 💓.”

Steve Lacy began gaining widespread recognition after “Bad Habit” became a hit on TikTok. In addition to leading the Hot 100 for three weeks, the song topped Billboard‘s R&B/Hip-Hop and Rock/Alternative charts. “Bad Habit” has amassed over 334 million streams on Spotify.