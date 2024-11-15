Stevie J Claims Diddy “Was Doing A Lot Of Drugs” When He Assaulted Cassie Ventura 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Longtime Bad Boy Entertainment producer Stevie J is addressing Diddy’s reaction to the video of the mogul’s attack on Cassie Ventura.

Stevie J is shedding light on Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ reaction to the footage of him brutally beating ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura being released, claiming the embattled mogul was forced to relive “the darkest point in his life.”

In TMZ’s The Downfall of Diddy documentary, the longtime Bad Boy producer admitted he was shocked and hurt to see the disturbing video of his friend attacking Ventura.

Stevie J said he visited Diddy in Miami shortly after the footage surfaced for a candid discussion. He claimed Diddy was “crushed” that his female relatives got to witness his horrific actions.

“It was a real emotional moment,” he explained. “He was hurt that that video came out, it crushed him. Because he was like, ‘Yo my daughter’s and my mom gotta see this.'”

The producer added, “And I was like, ‘Yeah, your friends gotta see it too.’”

Stevie J Claims Diddy “Was In A Dark Place”

According to Stevie J, Diddy was equally hurt by the video becoming public as he was by his own behavior.

“What he did on the video, he couldn’t believe that was the darkest point in his life.” He added. He had to relive that and see that again, with his ex-girlfriend of 10 years. Who wants to see themselves beating on a girl in a video? I think that would kind of hurt all of us, any man.”

Echoing Diddy’s apology after the video came out, Stevie J asserted, “He was in a dark place in his life.”

He also claimed Diddy “was just doing a lot of drugs and it was dark for him.”

"He was doing a lot of drugs."



Stevie J shares details from his private in-person conversation with Diddy after the hotel video of Diddy beating Cassie came out and says he told Diddy he was hurt when he saw it.



(🎥 @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/FP2SvDCqhN — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) November 14, 2024

The Bad Boy Entertainment addressed the harrowing footage several days after it was released.

“I was f##### up—I hit rock bottom—but I make no excuses,” he said in a video. “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”

Diddy has remained behind bars since his arrest on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is scheduled for May 2025.

Stevie J is named in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones lawsuit against Diddy. He is accused of being part of the so-called “Combs Enterprise,” an alleged criminal organization involved in an array of illegal activities, including sex trafficking and drug-related crimes. He allegedly carried guns for Diddy and recruited women for prostitution