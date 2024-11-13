Ray J Alleges Diddy’s Celeb Pals Paying Victims For Their Silence 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In a new documentary, Ray J also claimed celebrities are reaching out to tell him “Things that happened with them and Diddy.”

Ray J is once against weighing in on the allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs, this time claiming the Bad Boy Records founder’s celebrity friends are paying off victims, fearing they will be incriminated in the scandal.

The “One Wish” hitmaker has been on multiple platforms over the past several months, sharing his unfiltered take on the allegations. Now, he claims celebs linked to Diddy are reaching out to him with concerns they’re about to be exposed.

In TMZ’s The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs documentary, Ray J claimed, “I’m hearing about artists paying victims to keep their name out of it.”

When asked if the accusers are demanding money for their silence, Ray J replied, “Here’s the other way around that: I’ll give you money. Please don’t talk.”

According to Ray J, people are calling him because they “wanna tell me about certain things that happened with them and Diddy.”

He added, “They wanna talk to me about what happened to them. They call me, they feel like they can trust me.”

He also confirmed that these high-profile people are reaching out to him “because they’ve had some affiliation with Diddy that they don’t want to come out, and they think [Ray J] might be the vessel for it coming out.”

While Ray J admitted he probably “said too much,” he added, “So what? Now they gonna be mad. Come get me. F### it.”

Elsewhere in the documentary, a woman who claims she attended a Diddy “freak off” alleged that minors were present.

She described them as “dressed up like Harajuku Barbies. Red lipstick looking like, real sexy. Revealing like. Cute.”

Ray J Details Altercation With Diddy’s Sons

Ray J recently claimed he got into several altercations with the Combs siblings over his comments about their father.

“I got over cocky and said some things that were out of bounds,” he said of their last run-in. “I said some over the top things that had to do with sodomy and other things and I wasn’t proud of myself about what I did.”

In other Ray J news, earlier this week, the singer-turned-entrepreneur claimed someone tried to kill him.