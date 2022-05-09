Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The producer is having second thoughts about divorcing his R&B legend wife.

Bad Boy producer and reality T.V. megastar Stevie J says he wants that old thang back, taking to social media to beg his estranged wife Faith Evans to reconsider their relationship.

He wrote, “Faith Rene Jordan I’ve hurt you, disrespected you, and humiliated you in front of the world. From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart. I also promise to build you up even more and to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you’re as happy as you were when we got married.”

Stevie may have been referring to a wild incident in March when he went viral for having a woman “pleasure” him during a live streamed interview.

“I’ve learned my lesson and I NEVER want to live without you because God knows I’m a better man with you,” he said. “And I’m asking you to find it in your heart to forgive me and allow me to rebuild or trust. Happy Mother’s Day x I love you,” Stevie J opined.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the two separated and wanted to get a divorce. They were married on July 17, 2018, in Las Vegas and were separated on October 19, 2021.

In December 2021, the member of Diddy’s Hitmen collective said he wanted his wife to pay spousal support.

It was unclear whether the couple had a pre-nuptial agreement before getting hitched. As of April, Stevie J did not have a lawyer to represent him in the divorce proceedings.

His former lawyer, Kimaia Klein from Fox Rothschild L.L.P.’s law firm, said, “Despite several attempts by my office to informally resolve the issues with Steven, we have been unsuccessful in resolving the issues.”

She said, “I feel compelled to articulate that the relationship has broken down sufficiently so that my colleagues and I cannot continue to represent Steven, and that conflicts have arisen.”

The divorce from Stevie J will be the end of her third marriage. She was married and became the widow of Christopher Wallace, aka The Notorious B.I.G., and remarried Todd Russaw, divorcing him in 2011.