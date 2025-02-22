Stormzy Booed At Leon Thomas Concert Amid Backlash Over McDonald’s Deal 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stormzy was met with boos and chants of “Free Palestine” at Leon Thomas’ London show, after addressing the outcry over his McDonald’s deal.

Stormzy was met with a chorus of boos after making a surprise appearance at singer Leon Thomas’ London concert, just hours after addressing the recent backlash over his McDonald’s collaboration and the timing of removing a pro-Palestine post.

On Friday evening, Stormzy shocked fans at Leon Thomas’ sold-out show at London’s KOKO. However, according to attendees who shared their reactions on social media, the crowd erupted in boos as he took the stage, where he and Thomas reportedly debuted a new song.

“they’re booing Stormzy at Leon Thomas,” one person shared. “shouting Free Palestine.”

Another person added, “Chile Leon Thomas brought out Stormzy and they booed.”

A third argued, “Stormzy dropped that statement because he needed to go outside and capitalise again. He was at the Leon Thomas gig tonight premiering a new collab. LMAO.”

The British rap star was accused of selling out following the launch of his partnership with the food giant. The criticism intensified amid claims he removed a post voicing support for Palestine before announcing the collab.

Despite his strong track record as a vocal advocate for social justice and racial equality, the backlash was swift and widespread. Critics even took their protest offline, plastering posters around McDonald’s drive-thrus in London that read: “We regret to inform you that Stormzy has sold out. Apologies for any disappointment.”

Stormzy Denies Compromising Beliefs Over McDonald’s Deal

Hours before his surprise appearance with Leon Thomas, Stormzy issued a statement on Instagram.

“I wanted to address some twisted narrative that has been circulating online this past week,” he began.

He continued, clarifying that the post was archived along with many others last year.

“In that post, I spoke about #FreePalestine, oppression and injustice,” he stated. “My stance on this has not changed.”

He also emphasized that brands do not dictate his actions, as he conducts his own research before collaborating. Acknowledging the disappointment some fans may feel, Stormzy insisted he has not compromised his beliefs and criticized social media for spreading misinformation without full context.

However, his statement only intensified the backlash. Read Stormzy’s full statement and check out some of the reactions below.