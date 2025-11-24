Stormzy Broken Up Over Death Of Beloved Rottweiler Enzo

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

British rapper Stormzy mourns the death of his seven-year-old Rottweiler Enzo through heartfelt Instagram tribute videos.

Stormzy confirmed the death of his seven-year-old Rottweiler Enzo through an emotional Instagram tribute.

The British Hip-Hop star shared multiple video clips honoring his protection dog, whom he originally acquired in 2018 during his relationship with television presenter Maya Jama.

“RIP my no.1 boy. Don’t have much to say, just gutted and heartbroken. I love you so so so much my boy,” Stormzy wrote in his Instagram post. “If you know me then you know how much Enz meant to me, gonna miss you my guy.”

The rapper invested approximately $20,000 in the trained protection dog during the height of his career success. Enzo, also known as “Enz,” served as both a companion and a security guard for the “Vossi Bop” artist throughout his rise in the British Hip-Hop scene.

According to reports, celebrity protection dogs, such as Rottweilers, have become increasingly common among high-profile artists seeking both companionship and security.

The 32-year-old artist disabled comments on his tribute post, though fans have since reshared the post across social media to express their condolences.

Stormzy had a deep bond with his pet, with Enzo frequently appearing in the rapper’s social media content over the years.

Stormzy and Maya Jama announced their final separation in July 2025 after rekindling their romance in August 2023. The former couple dated for 5 years before splitting in 2019 and both parties confirmed their recent breakup was permanent.

The loss comes as Stormzy continues his successful music career, having established himself as one of Britain’s most prominent grime and Hip-Hop artists.

His previous chart-topping singles include “Shut Up” and “Big For Your Boots,” which helped continue his domination over the UK music charts.