Styles P Declares 21 Savage Is Not A Lyricist

The Lox member also has a message for Drake.

Atlanta-based rap star 21 Savage found himself on the social media hot seat when he suggested that Queens legend Nas is no longer relevant. Fellow East Coaster Styles P has now shared his opinion about 21 Savage.

“I don’t feel like he’s relevant,” said 21 Savage about Nas while on the Clubhouse app. “He’s not relevant. He just has a loyal ass fanbase. He just has a loyal fanbase, and he still makes good-ass music.”

The Slaughter Gang leader later went on Twitter to post, “I would never disrespect Nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it 🤦🏾‍♂️.”

Nas’s King’s Disease producer Hit-Boy responded to 21 Savage’s relevancy comment. Plus, actor Michael Rapaport called out 21. Following the online controversy, Nas recruited 21 Savage to serve as a featured act on the “One Mic, One Gun” single.

I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) November 14, 2022

Styles P Mentions Drake, J. Cole & Kendrick Lamar

Styles P showed up on a recent episode of Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast. At one point, The Lox emcee shared his thoughts on 21 Savage’s lyrical ability.

“I like 21 Savage. I don’t love him, I like him a lot,” said Styles P. “The s### he says tickles me pink and I’m like, ‘I can’t believe this n#### said that. It’s dope. I f#### with him. My n####, you’re not a lyricist. F### all that.”

Styles continued, “Drake’s supposed to tell this n####, ‘Chill, that’s Nasir Jones.’ My n####, you are talented, you are dope, you are f###### fly, your flavor, you mean a lot to the culture, you are important. You ain’t one of them. You ain’t a three-point shooter from deep. Nas is. Drake’s supposed to say, ‘I am. Kendrick is. Cole is. You are not. Leave him alone, that is our OG.'”

21 Savage teamed up with Drake to release the Her Loss collaborative album. The 16-track project arrived on November 4. Her Loss opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 404,000 first-week album-equivalent units.

Will 21 “Give A F###” About What Styles Has To Say?

Styles P also predicted that 21 Savage likely “won’t give a f###” about what the “Good Times” hitmaker has to say about him. However, Styles made it clear that his critiques are not centered around 21’s age. The Hip Hop veteran admitted he is not a fan of all seasoned rappers’ lyrics.

“There’s a lot of legends I think suck, lyrically,” stated Styles P. He added, “If you older than me, my peer, or younger than me, there’s some of y’all n##### that I will run circles around. You don’t even deserve to be next to me. But if you earned your keep, guess what? I’m gonna step right here. And they feel a certain way. Who the f### am I egoistically to step on that?”