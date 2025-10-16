Rapper Suave Drilly Shot Dead Outside Bronx Parole Office

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rising rapper Suave Drilly was gunned down Wednesday evening outside a Mott Haven parole office where the 27-year-old drill rapper had reportedly just completed a meeting.

The rapper suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso at the intersection of Alexander Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard around 5:50 P.M.

According to local reports, police officers arrived to find Suave Drilly bleeding on the sidewalk and immediately began administering chest compressions.

Emergency medical services transported the Bedford Park resident to NYC Health and Hospitals Lincoln, where doctors pronounced him dead. Video footage circulating online shows the desperate life-saving efforts as shocked bystanders watched the scene unfold.

The Dominican Republic-born artist moved to the United States at age three and built his reputation in the Bronx drill scene.

“I’m from, and represent, The Bronx, New York, not just The Bronx, but Gun Hill Road and the Norwood area of The Bronx,” Suave Drilly told HipHopSince1987.com in February 2024.

Suave Drilly’s breakthrough came with “Opp Spotter,” featuring Spazz Drilly and Good Day Ray, which accumulated over 900,000 views after his release from prison in January 2024.

The track launched just before his June 2020 arrest as part of a sweeping gang investigation. His goal was to reach one million views while staying focused on his music career.

“It was great to be back working. Hopefully, someone recognizes the hard work,” Suave Drilly said about his 2024 release, “Back on My Bully.” He expressed willingness to collaborate with any artist, signed or upcoming, as he worked to perfect his craft in the studio.

The rapper’s motivation extended beyond personal success. Suave Drilly dedicated his work to keeping the Drilly name alive, “in memory of his fallen brother, Dumout Drilly,” who died in 2018.

Suave Drilly faced legal troubles as one of 20 alleged G-Side Drilly gang members arrested in April 2022 on charges including murder, shootings and stabbings.

Drill rap emerged as a controversial Hip-Hop subgenre addressing gang life and street violence. New York Mayor Eric Adams met with drill artists in February 2022, clarifying his position on the music.

“Violent people who are using Drill rapping to post who they killed, and then antagonize the people who they are going to kill is what the problem is,” Adams explained.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding Suave Drilly’s death.