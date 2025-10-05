Suge Knight Comments On Diddy Sentencing: “Was Waiting For Him To Shake That Ass”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Suge Knight accused Diddy of being protected by federal authorities and mocked his courtroom presentation.

Suge Knight wasted no time unloading on Diddy following the mogul’s 50-month prison sentence, mocking the courtroom theatrics and accusing him of having federal protection.

“I mean, that’s the first time in history that a person going to get sentenced and they can actually put on a campaign like they running for the president of the United States where they can show videos and pretty much everything,” Suge Knight said in a recent YouTube interview with The Art of Dialogue. “Only thing I was waiting on was the fact that I was waiting on him to bring out the DJ and start playing music and let him do what he do best. Dance and shake that ass and end up with no time.”

Knight, who’s currently serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter, didn’t hold back when comparing his own courtroom experience to Diddy’s.

“I wasn’t allowed to speak. I wasn’t allowed to do nothing,” he said, pointing out the stark contrast in how the court handled their respective cases.

Diddy was sentenced to four years and two months in prison after being convicted of transporting individuals for prostitution. He was acquitted on more severe charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

During his sentencing in New York, Judge Arun Subramanian told Combs, “You abused them, physically, emotionally and psychologically,” referring to his ex-partners, Cassie Ventura and a woman identified as Jane.

Knight, however, believes Diddy’s sentence was far too lenient.

“Like I said before, Puffy has strong ties with the government with the feds and anybody else would have been cooked, done,” he said.

Suge Knight went further, calling Diddy’s sentence “probably one of the best deals for decades and decades and decades” and even dubbed it “the deal of the centuries.”

Knight is currently incarcerated for a 2015 hit-and-run that left businessman Terry Carter dead. He pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and avoided more serious charges through a plea deal.