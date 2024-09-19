Suge Knight Warns Diddy His Life Is In Danger Over “Secrets” He Knows

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s arrest has captivated the entertainment world since Monday (September 16), when news of his apprehension first broke. The Bad Boy Records mogul was charged with three counts: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking of children by force, fraud or coercion and transporting for prostitution.

Although his legal team offered the court $50 million (among other things) to secure his bail, a judge agreed with prosecutors that he’s a flight risk. Consequently, Diddy will remain at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn for the foreseeable future.

Former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight, who’s currently incarcerated, had some sage advice for Diddy the inmate. On a recent episode of Collect Call with Suge Knight, Knight warned Diddy.

“I’ll tell you what Puffy, your life is in danger ’cause you know the secrets of who’s involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in,” he said. “You know they gonna get you if they can. It’s a little crazy how Puffy get booted out the alcohol business and Jimmy Iovine steps in with Andre [Dr. Dre] and Snoopy [Snoop Dogg] promoting it. That’s never a good look when it comes to the culture of Hip-Hop, our community and our people. I turned myself in. Sometimes you gotta face the music, that’s most of the time.”

He continued, “Puffy, I’m gonna give you some real advice. Two quick things. You gotta make a decision. When you go to prison, either you’re gonna be standing up pissing or squatting, sitting down p#####’. I advise you to try to take the first one ’cause if you squatting and p#####’ you know what that means. Do not do your time going by Brother Love. Brother Love is not a good code name.”

Death Row Records founder Suge Knight warned P Diddy that his life is in danger because of the secrets he know and the ‘little secret room they participated in.’ Suge stated. “I’ll tell you what, Puffy, your life is in danger ’cause you know the secrets, who’s involved in that… pic.twitter.com/JZRhTEReXR — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) September 17, 2024

Homeland Security raided Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles properties in March. They wound up seizing more than 90 electronic devices and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricants.

During the bail hearing, prosecutors accused Diddy of using his wealth and influence to dominate and degrade women. He often held events known as “Freak Offs,” exclusive parties rife with drugs, violence and coercion involving commercial sex workers. Witness accounts suggest the gatherings formed part of a systematic approach to exploitation extending over a decade.

The seized devices include cloud storage accounts, thumb drives and a surveillance system from Diddy’s residences believed to contain damning evidence.

“These acts of physical force—of violence—are corroborated not only through victim testimony but also through, among other things, victim communications with [Diddy] spanning years of the charged time period; witness testimony, including witnesses who were present during and after Freak Offs; video footage; photographs capturing victim injuries; and law enforcement records, among other things,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams explained. “The same is true of the [Diddy’s] coercion. The communications between [Diddy] and multiple victims, which include communications sent as recently as this year, capture victim resistance to engaging in Freak Offs even in light of [Diddy’s] abusive tactics. [Diddy’s] years-long use of force and coercion speaks directly to dangerousness.”

Diddy has pleaded not guilty. No trial date has been set.