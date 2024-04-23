Suge Knight Warns Drake For Making Tupac A “Pawn” In Kendrick Lamar Beef 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Suge Knight slammed Drake for using AI-generated Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur verses to diss Kendrick Lamar on “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

Last Saturday (April 20), the Canadian superstar stunned fans by dropping another diss record at K. Dot after officially adding “Push Ups” to DSPs a day prior. Alongside his own verse, he “featured” West Coast legends Snoop Dogg and the late Tupac.

The former Death Row Records boss addressed the topic on the latest episode of Collect Call With Suge Knight.

“Young people do what young people do,” he began. “It’s y’all turn, but regarding the homie ‘Pac, he wasn’t no chump. Putting him on a song and dissing Kendrick [Lamar] for everybody entertainment — that ain’t how it go.”

When discussing Drake using a deep fake Snoop to attack Lamar, Suge Knight repeated his suggestion that the Doggfather was involved in Tupac’s murder.

“Then putting him on a song with Snoop, who was a part of his downfall and exit, ain’t ever a good look. ‘Pac was a king on that chessboard. He never was a pawn, so he can’t make him be a pawn now,” Knight stated.

He also warned that Drake, “sneaking in the Lion’s den” of West Coast gang members could unite the various affiliates. “The West Coast is a whole state of real gang members of all colors, all races,” he added. “Enter with caution.”

Meanwhile Snoop Dogg shared his reaction to Drake’s “Taylor Made Freestyle” in a Instagram video.

“They did what? When? How? Are you sure? [Sigh] Y’all have a good night,” he said in the clip. “Why everybody calling my phone, blowing me up? What the f###— what happened? What’s going on? I’m going back to bed. Good night.”