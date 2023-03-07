Summer Walker Admits To Being Afraid Of Getting Canceled

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Love Renaissance recording artist Summer Walker is known to be more of a reclusive celebrity. The Still Over It album creator rarely takes part in press appearances.

However, Summer Walker is active on social media. Her 5 million Instagram followers do get a glimpse into her life on occasion, and she sometimes shares her thoughts on various topics.

For example, Walker had something to say about the Recording Academy snubbing her for 2023 Grammy nominations. The Atlanta native also stood up for Kanye West in the midst of his antisemitism scandal.

Summer Walker recently used her Instagram Stories to offer an explanation for why she rarely speaks out in public. According to the singer/songwriter, the idea of getting criticized by the masses is frightening.

“It took me 27 years to figure out why I’m so shy,” wrote Summer Walker on Instagram. The Shade Room took a screenshot of the Story and re-posted it on the outlet’s own account.

Walker added, “It’s [because] I’m trying not to say something crazy. I’m literally walking around overthinking how not to hurt anyone’s feelings. Deep down I’m ghetto [as f###]. [And] I be scared I’ma get canceled. 🥴… That’s [why] I don’t do interviews, you most likely not gone like what I have to say.”

After working as an exotic dancer in her hometown, Summer Walker emerged as a rising R&B star with 2019’s Over It studio LP. Two years later, she released Still Over It which broke chart records.