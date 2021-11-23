Summer Walker & LVRD Pharoh Get Face Tattoos Of Each Other’s Name

R&B vocalist Summer Walker is riding high as Still Over It became a chart-topping album. She is also in a new relationship with LVRD Pharoh that has recently made blog headlines.

Summer Walker and LVRD Pharoh’s most recent actions once again garnered significant media attention. The award-winning musician and the self-described stylist decided to tattoo each other’s names on their faces.

Overnight, Summer Walker posted a 14-second clip on Instagram that featured her and LVRD Pharoh showing off their respective tats. The “No Love” performer captioned the video, “🖤Bestfriend.”

Prior to her latest connection with LVRD Pharoh, Summer Walker broke up with Atlanta-based producer London on da Track. Many of the songs on Still Over It are believed to be about the controversies surrounding that failed relationship.

London on da Track and Summer Walker have one child together. Walker revealed her baby bump in November 2020, and she gave birth to her only daughter in May of this year.

Still Over It debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with a record-breaking streaming week for a female R&B artist. Plus, the album’s release helped Summer Walker become the second female artist to chart 18 songs on the Hot 100 in a single week.