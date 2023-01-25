Super Bowl: Sheryl Lee Ralph To Perform Black National Anthem, Babyface Will Pay Tribute To Late Mother 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph join Rihanna in performing at the upcoming Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on February 12.

While Rihanna has the Halftime Show covered, the NFL announced three additional performers as part of the Super Bowl LVII pre-show next month.

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often referred to as the Black national anthem, and R&B legend Babyface will deliver a rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

Completing the trio of performers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12, country singer Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem.

“I can safely say that I never saw this one coming,” Babyface told TMZ after the surprise announcement. “I was honored that I got the call.”

Despite more than four decades of hitmaking, the Grammy Award-winning singer, producer and musician admitted he was nervous about performing on football’s biggest day.

“I’ll be completely rattled,” he added. “As much as I’m going to try to be comfortable with it, I know I’m gonna be nervous, because you think about how many people you’re actually performing for and what that moment means.”

Babyface shared a poster on social media announcing his upcoming Super Bowl appearance. “Truly excited and honored to perform America the Beautiful at Super Bowl LVII and to be a part of this pregame lineup,” he penned in the caption.

The Platinum artist also revealed he is preparing a collaboration with the clothing company Shine the Light On to pay tribute to his mother, who passed away in 2012.

Meanwhile, Sheryl Lee Ralph was overjoyed at the honor, exclaiming, “Someone wake me up from this dream!”

She also took to Instagram to share the poster, writing, “Come on now. Don’t you ever give up on you baby! I’ll be singing Lift Every Voice and Sing at Super Bowl LVII – See you there.”