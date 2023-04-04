Super Bowl Winner Travis Kelce Announces Kelce Jam Festival Featuring MGK, Rick Ross & More

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The NFL star invites musicians and fans to KC for Draft Weekend.

Ohio-bred football player Travis Kelce and his fellow Kansas City Chiefs won the Lombardi Trophy at this year’s Super Bowl LVII. The 8-time Pro Bowler is now focusing on organizing the inaugural Kelce Jam Festival.

The upcoming event at the Azura Amphitheater will take place during NFL Draft Weekend in Kansas City. Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, Loud Luxury, Tech N9ne and other music acts will hit that stage for the April 28th show.

“The Super Bowl victory lap is not over yet,” states Travis Kelce. “KC, just wait to see what I have in store for you all with my inaugural Kelce Jam – Draft Weekend’s biggest event ever featuring my homies Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, Loud Luxury, and Tech N9ne, some of KC’s best eats, awesome brand activations, and unmatched championship energy. Get ready to fight for your right to party!”

Wingstop is the official wing of the Kelce Jam Festival. During the event, Wingstop will invite two festivalgoers on stage to take part in Travis Kelce’s Chicken Wing Challenge. Plus, food from Joe’s BBQ will be available for purchase, including the “Kelce Combo.” The edible blend of Cleveland and Kansas City features a rib and sausage combination with a Cleveland mustard-inspired BBQ sauce.

Kelce Jam offers special experiences including TickPick VIP access starting at $224.99. Those passes grant access to a VIP viewing zone and the TickPick VIP Lounge featuring complimentary gourmet bites, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages, and a cash bar.

The ticket pre-sale for Travis Kelce’s Kelce Jam begins on Friday, April 7 at 10 am CT. General tickets go on sale beginning Friday, April 7 at 12 pm CT. Ticket prices start at $49.99. For more information visit kelcejam.com.