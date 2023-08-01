Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys Lift Lid On 13-Year-Marriage In Anniversary Video 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys dished the dirt on each other in a sweet video commemorating 13 years of marriage.

After 13 years of marriage, Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys still know how to make each other laugh and laugh at themselves.

The happy couple shared a pair of videos on social media Monday (July 31), celebrating their 13th anniversary. In one, Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys play a cute couple’s challenge game, revealing what really goes on behind closed doors in their relationship.

In the adorable video, the iconic producer admitted he was the first to profess his love to his wife and is the joker in the relationship. Swizz Beatz also splashes the most cash, hilariously excusing his spending habits with “I’m from the Bronx.”

However, he refused to admit that he takes the longest to get ready, insisting, “I’m the quickest one ever!” Alicia Keys firmly disagreed, and despite their son, Genesis claiming mom is “kinda faster,” Swizz Beatz maintained, “Nobody put their clothes on faster than me!”

One thing they could all agree upon was that mom is the kid’s favorite. “13 years but it feels like 5,” Alicia Keys captioned the video. “There are no amount of words that could describe how grateful we are!!! Our life together is crazy/ fun/ real/ beautiful/ Deep/ unique/ special! One of one!!! I adore you!”

The competitive couple intends to settle their driving dispute on the road. “Set the date for this race,” the “Girl On Fire” songstress added. “We gon see who the better driver is.” Decide who you believe in the video below.

Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys Celebrate 13 Years Of Marriage

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys tied the knot on July 31, 2010. They welcomed sons, Egypt in 2010 and Genesis in 2014 also co-parent Beatz’s three children: sons Prince Nasir, 22, and Kasseem Jr., 16, and daughter Nicole, 14.

Eight-year-old Genesis recently made headlines after playing security detail for his mom at her Keys To The Summer Tour stop in Brooklyn on Friday (July 28). Earlier in the evening, the little boy had objected to her pasties and was determined to watch over her at all times.