Alicia Keys’ 8-Year-Old Son Plays Security For Mom Following Pasties Confrontation

Swizz Beats couldn’t be more proud of his son, shouts him out on social media.

Alicia Keys’ Keys To The Summer Tour made a stop in Brooklyn on Friday (July 28), but it seemed one fan was livid with her, claiming her outfit was inappropriate. As previously reported, Keys’ 8-year-old son, Genesis, tried to check her about the pasties she was wearing.

“Really gonna do this mom?” he asked her. The mother of two tried to tell her youngest son that nothing was wrong with her outfit and that everything was going to be OK.

He wasn’t having it. “So everybody can see your boobs?” he asked.

Needless to say, the show went on, and the little man took the stage with his mother. He looked like he was playing security detail for his mom— daring anyone to say or do anything. His expression seemed to say, “Better not throw no water bottle up here!”

Swizz Beatz, the young man’s dad and Keys’ husband, posted it on Instagram, writing, “My boy said I’m not playing no games on moms stage [laughing with tears emojis] He a real serious one [laughing with tears emoji] Thank you Gen we love you and your protection [laughing with tears emoji] He didn’t care she was live on stage [laughing with tears emojis].”

Multiple people hopped into the comment section to laugh at the young man’s seriousness. Some, including Jadakiss, saluted the young king.

“@therealswizzz he wasn’t playing about that shirt swime he said matter fact security stand down tonight i got this,” he commented underneath the Ruff Ryders producer.