Cardi B & Offset Clash Online With Nicki Minaj’s Artist Tate Kobang

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It seems to be the latest battle in the long-running proxy war between the top female rap stars.

Cardi B has been all over the internet over the past few days. The Bronx-bred rapper’s newsworthy weekend included an online spat with an artist associated with her longtime rival Nicki Minaj.

Cardi began trending on social media after footage of her throwing a microphone at an audience member went viral. A concertgoer tossed a cup of liquid at the Bronx native which prompted the reaction from the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker.

Some critics called the incident at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas involving Cardi B a “publicity stunt.” For example, Nicki Minaj’s collaborator, Tate Kobang, seemed to push that narrative on Twitter (aka X).

Yesterday afternoon, Tate Kobang posted, “All those PR stunts but b####.” Many of Cardi B’s diehard fans then began blasting Kobang for seemingly throwing shade at the Grammy winner.

All those PR stunts but b#### .. — Tate Kobang (@1buttnaked) July 30, 2023

Cardi appeared to respond to the Baltimore-bred rapper/songwriter as well. In a now-deleted tweet, Cardi supposedly wrote, “HOW YOU A GROWN ASS MAN SUBBING ME? [I don’t give a f###] who gassin you, grown ass man, watch your mouth when you addressing me.”

Tate Kobang reportedly signed to a new record label founded by Nicki Minaj earlier this year. The man born Joshua Goods has a songwriting credit on Minaj’s “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” single which dropped in March.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been engaged in a public feud for years. There has been speculation that tracks like “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” and Cardi’s feature verses – including the one on the recently released “Jealousy” – contain diss bars directed at the other.

The Neighborhood Talk re-posted Tate Kobang and Cardi B’s Twitter posts to its Instagram page. Cardi then jumped into the blog’s comment section to add, “THIS WAS THE THIRD TWEET ABOUT ME BY THE WAY.”

Apparently, Cardi B’s husband also addressed Tate Kobang on social media. According to The Neighborhood Talk, Offset responded to Kobang and questioned his location in Atlanta by posting, “[Where you at] 👀.”

The music video for Offset’s “Jealousy” featuring Cardi B arrived on July 28. The visuals have totaled over 6.8 million views on YouTube since its premiere. “Jealousy” is currently the #2 trending music video on the platform.