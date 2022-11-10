Swizz Beatz Gifts French Montana A Camel For His 38th Birthday  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

French Montana celebrated his birthday with a lavish party packed with his celeb friends, including Swizz Beatz, who gifted him a camel.

What do the rich and famous get their other rich and famous celebrity friends for their birthday?

If you’re Swizz Beatz, you give your rapper peers a camel of course! The Coke Boys Records founder recently celebrated another year around the sun with a lavish party. Swizz was amongst the star-studded guest list and pulled up with a unique present for French Montana.

The “Unforgettable” rapper shared a video of the gift on his Instagram page. “Shout my n#### Swizz,” French says in the clip. “He got me a camel for my birthday.” The pair descended into fits of laughter as someone off-camera remarked, “What if it spits?” Check out the clip below.

“My guy @therealswizzz got me a camel for my birthday 🎂 😂”

Also in attendance to celebrate French Montana’s birthday was Soulja Boy, who had something to say about another exotic creature at the event. “French the first rapper with a snake at the party,” Soulja Boy said in a clip uploaded to French’s IG Story.

Tiffany Haddish was also on hand to party with French Montana. Giving his friend high praise, he called her “My favorite actress in the world.”

Last week, French had an early birthday celebration on a private jet. “It aint my birthday yet,” he said as he climbed on board. “My birthday is next week,” he added, showing off the decorations on the plane.

French Montana celebrating his birthday early on a private jet pic.twitter.com/R5FUGpvMfJ — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BlogTV) November 4, 2022

Meanwhile, last month French Montana celebrated “Making history for my people!” after being honored for raising money for healthcare in Africa. He raised over $226 million for causes in Uganda and was recognized for his contributions at the 2022 Pencils of Promise Gala.