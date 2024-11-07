Swizz Beatz Hypes Up Verzuz Return With Relaunch Announcement 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz filled a void during quarantine, and now the platform is gearing up for a highly anticipated comeback.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are teasing the return of Verzuz, hinting at a comeback date after striking a distribution partnership with Elon Musk’s X (Twitter) earlier this year.

The superproducers launched the online platform during the pandemic and quickly filled a void for live music lovers stuck in their homes for extensive periods. Verzuz soon evolved into a cultural phenomenon, exploding in popularity with endless viral moments and unforgettable clashes.

However, Verzuz went on hiatus amid Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s legal wranglings with former partner Triller. The duo was successful in the court battle, retaining full ownership of the platform alongside a $28 million settlement before entering into an exclusive deal with X.

While Swizz and Timbo remained largely quiet since announcing the new deal, they’re now a step closer to the relaunch and ready to revive the buzz.

On Wednesday (November 6), Swizz shared an exciting update via his Instagram Story. It looks like production for the new series is well underway, with merch going into mass production.

Swizz posted a video of the new Verzuz hoodies, revealing a comeback is just around the corner. “2025 Loading,” he wrote on the clip.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced the partnership with Musk in June, stating they were “beyond thrilled to have found the best partner for Verzuz.”

Timbo explained, “Our goal has always been to bring Verzuz to the world which we can now do bigger than ever.”

Nonetheless, the duo faced backlash for partnering with the controversial tech billionaire. Swizz Beatz responded to critics, insisting they had not sold out and promising that all would become clear once Verzuz relaunched.