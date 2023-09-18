Symba Explains Why He Checked Funk Flex For Tupac Disrespect

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Symba famously criticized Funkmaster Flex for disrespecting Tupac Shakur while freestyling on the Hot 97 DJ’s show in 2022.

Symba felt a need to call out Funkmaster Flex for badmouthing Tupac Shakur. The Atlantic Records artist sat down with ABC News to discuss why he confronted Funk Flex via freestyle on the Hot 97 host’s show in 2022.

“It started where in like 2017 or 2016, he was talking about Tupac,” Symba said. “A leader in Hip-Hop, we don’t need to be divisive with somebody that’s not here no more.”

Symba was referring to a time when Funk Flex infamously blamed Tupac for Biggie Smalls’ death in a teary-eyed rant. Funk Flex claimed Tupac lied about the 1994 Quad Studios shooting.

“Biggie wouldn’t have f###### died if that n#### hadn’t lied,” Funk Flex said. “He lied! Y’all n##### worship him … F###### lied! Nobody wants to tell the truth.”

ABC News spoke with Symba for a new episode of Impact x Nightline focusing on the Tupac murder investigation, which recaptured police’s attention in July. Symba talked about his personal outlook on making sure people don’t forget about Tupac and other dead rappers.

“I hate thinking about this s###,” he said. “We just die as rappers. That s### is f###### depressing. Anybody that represented our culture, I feel like I got a responsibility to keep their name alive.”

Revisit Symba checking Funk Flex in a freestyle below.