SZA Covers ‘Time’ Magazine’s #TIME100Next Issue

Keke Palmer, Jack Harlow, and Machine Gun Kelly also made the list.

R&B singer/songwriter Solana “SZA” Rowe has been making waves in the music industry since her early EPs dropped in the first half of the 2010s. Time magazine has now named SZA one of the world’s top rising stars.

This week, Time presented #TIME100Next. The publication selected SZA to cover one version of the double issue. Nope actress Keke Palmer, Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney, and environmental activist Farwiza Farhan also had separate covers.

“The authenticity in her craft—the way she’s able to tell her story and the way she uses melody—is extraordinary. No one can replicate that. When she’s onstage, she’s timeless,” wrote Lizzo about SZA in Time.

SZA released her debut studio album, Ctrl, in 2017 to widespread critical acclaim. The Top Dawg Entertainment recording artist won her first Grammy Award in April. SZA’s contribution to Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” helped the single pick up the trophy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Every year, TIME publishes the #TIME100Next, a list that recognizes rising stars from across industries and around the world. What unites these individuals are their extraordinary efforts to shape our world—and define our future https://t.co/59amfrLQLZ pic.twitter.com/b9ucDT0fd2 — TIME (@TIME) September 28, 2022

The Artists section of #TIME100Next also features Jonathan Majors, Jack Harlow, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Machine Gun Kelly. Additionally, Time names Ja Morant, Khaby Lame, and other selections as Phenoms.

Rapper/singer/actress Queen Latifah penned the Innovators article about her Joyful Noise co-star, Keke Palmer. The award-winning Hip Hop icon proclaimed, “[Palmer] is the epitome of grace, poise, and honesty.”

Other #TIME100Next Innovators include FKA Twigs, Law Roach, and Ayo Edebiri. The Advocates section is headlined by Noah executive producer Joel Kim Booster. All Boys Aren’t Blue author George M. Johnson was an Advocates finalist as well.