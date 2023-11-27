SZA Crowned Big Winner At 2023 Soul Train Awards

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

2023 has been a huge year for SZA. The Top Dawg Entertainment vocalist conquered the charts with her SOS studio LP.

The 2023 Soul Train Awards recognized SZA’s chart-topping run over the past twelve months. With four wins at the ceremony, the New Jersey-raised singer/songwriter dominated the night.

SZA scored victories in the Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album Of The Year (SOS) and Song Of The Year (“Snooze”) categories. She also won the Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award.

In addition, Usher scored three wins for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Certified Soul Award and Best Collaboration. The R&B legend received the latter award for “Good Good” featuring 21 Savage and Summer Walker.

Victoria Monét won two awards. Both the Best Dance Performance trophy and the Video Of The Year trophy went to “On My Mama.” Actor/singer Coco Jones won Best New Artist.

“Soul, R&B, and Hip-Hop continue to top the charts and drive culture forward. This year, we are taking inspiration from these genres to innovate and disrupt the award show format while celebrating the legacy of Soul Train,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.

SZA scored an Album Of The Year victory over Janelle Monáe’s The Age of Pleasure, Ari Lennox’s Age/Sex/Location, Summer Walker’s Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Babyface’s Girls Night Out (Extended), Burna Boy’s I Told Them…, Victoria Monét’s Jaguar II, and Coco Jones’s What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe).

SOS also has the chance to win Album Of The Year at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in February. The RCA recording artist earned the most overall Grammy nominations this year (9). Meanwhile, Victoria Monét picked up seven Grammy nods.

The 2023 Soul Train Awards premiered on Sunday, November 26 on BET and BET Her. Encore presentations air on November 27 at 9 pm ET/PT and November 29 at 6 pm ET/PT on BET. Keke Palmer served as the host of the event.