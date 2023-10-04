SZA Calls Lizzo A “Beautiful Person” As Discrimination Lawsuits Loom

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The TDE songstress backs up her “Special” collaborator.

It has been a rough few months for Lizzo on the public relations front. Multiple people have filed lawsuits against the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker. However, SZA is still showing her fellow celebrity support.

Several backup dancers and a fashion designer who worked with Lizzo claimed the music star created a hostile work environment. The 35-year-old performer born Melissa Viviane Jefferson has denied any wrongdoing.

Many social media users and media figures have condemned Lizzo following accusations of weight-shaming, sexual harassment, racial discrimination, and more. Despite the backlash, SZA appears to be willing to back up the Special album creator.

“I’m just saying, based on the values and the energy that I see in my friend, I just really think that she’s a beautiful person,” said SZA in a new interview. “I just really pray that everybody recovers from this because everybody deserves to heal and feel safe and feel loved.”

In August, Lizzo released a statement in response to the lawsuits. She wrote, “Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. I’m devastated after hearing these fabricated claims made against me.”

Lizzo recruited SZA for a duet rendition of her “Special” single. The two songstresses performed the title track from Lizzo’s fourth studio album together during a Los Angeles-area stop of The Special Tour.