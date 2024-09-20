SZA Raises Concerns Over “Galaxy Gas” Nitrous Oxide Misuse Among Kids 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

SZA is calling on the government to “protect the children” amid a worrying trend of youths misusing nitrous gas.

SZA is highly alarmed at the sale of “Galaxy Gas,” claiming the whipped cream canisters containing nitrous oxide are being mass-marketed to kids, specifically Black children.

She took to X (Twitter) on Thursday night (September 19) to highly the worrying trend.

“Sorry to be old n annoying but.. Is no one gonna talk about how galaxy gas came out of no where and is being MASS marketed to black children?” SZA began. “The government is doing NOTHING ? .. since when are we selling whip its at the store ???? Somebody protect the children.”

Sorry to be old n annoying but.. Is no one gonna talk about how galaxy gas came out of no where and is being MASS marketed to black children? the government is doing NOTHING ? .. since when are we selling whip its at the store ???? Somebody protect the children. pic.twitter.com/Aa67ZSpkmU — SZA (@sza) September 20, 2024

Yale School Of Medicine Warns Against Nitrous Gas Misuse

She also shared a screenshot from a Yale School of Medicine report detailing the dangers of misusing substances containing nitrous oxide like Galaxy Gas, also referred to as “whippets.”

“Nitrous oxide’s long-term use can lead to range of neurological, hematologic [related to blood], and psychiatric complications, including nerve damage and psychosis,” the quote read.

The report also noted nitrous oxide is readily accessible but “can have sobering consequences, including permanent, full, or partial paralysis.”

SZA continued, elaborating her concerns about the manufacturers.

“Something about the childlike designs and marketing is so spooky like,” she added. “Stars and bright colors? you tryna entice the kids on purpose ? Why when u google does it say it was founded in metro Atlanta in 2021 but no further info …sumn tells me the owner looks like colonel sanders.”

Something about the childlike designs and marketing is so spooky like .. stars and bright colors? you tryna entice the kids on purpose ? Why when u google does it say it was founded in metro Atlanta in 2021 but no further info …sumn tells me the owner looks like colonel… — SZA (@sza) September 20, 2024

Yale School of Medicine also reports that nitrous oxide use “is now rising rapidly” among young Americans, citing a study that found “almost 13 million Americans aged 12 and older had misused nitrous oxide in their lifetime.”

Visitors to the Galaxy Gas website are greeted with a disclaimer that “Products containing nitrous oxide are sold solely as a food processing propellant for whipped cream and culinary food use only. It is unlawful for a person to purchase products containing nitrous oxide for any purpose not intended herein and legally authorized.”

The statement adds, “Intentional misuse or inhalation of contents is prohibited and poses a serious health hazard.”

Meanwhile, Kanye West recently made headlines after a former staffer claimed he was dangerously hooked on nitrous oxide. The gas is used as a sedative for various dental and medical procedures.